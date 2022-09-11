Notification Settings

What the papers say – September 11

UK NewsPublished:

The Sunday papers focus on royal unity as well as developments in Ukraine.

British newspapers

Possible healing within the royal family is the topic of most of the mastheads on the first weekend following the Queen’s death.

The Sunday Times opts for simplicity with a striking black-and-white photograph of the late monarch as a young woman.

“Feuding royals in show of unity”, states The Sun on Sunday with a photograph of the Prince and Princess of Wales alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Saturday.

The black-clad royals’ walk at Windsor Castle also features on the Sunday Express, Daily Star and Sunday Mirror, which all say the four have been reunited for “granny”.

Sunday People covers the group’s mourning under the headline “Peace for gran”, with The Independent reporting a bank holiday has been declared for the state funeral on September 19.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan are shown in a wider shot on The Sunday Telegraph, with the heir quoted as saying his late grandmother had been there for their “happiest moments and saddest days”.

The Observer has a different focus, with a front-page photo of the King above an article on Russian forces retreating as Ukraine’s offensive surges.

