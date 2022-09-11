What the papers say – September 11

British newspapers

Possible healing within the royal family is the topic of most of the mastheads on the first weekend following the Queen’s death.

The Sunday Times opts for simplicity with a striking black-and-white photograph of the late monarch as a young woman.

The Sunday Times tomorrowspapestoday pic.twitter.com/7pAopD0vVE — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) September 10, 2022

“Feuding royals in show of unity”, states The Sun on Sunday with a photograph of the Prince and Princess of Wales alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Saturday.

Tomorrow's front page: Princes William and Harry and wives Kate and Meghan reunite in tribute to the Queen https://t.co/v9AQPBmGyb pic.twitter.com/GiZWxQASof — The Sun (@TheSun) September 10, 2022

The black-clad royals’ walk at Windsor Castle also features on the Sunday Express, Daily Star and Sunday Mirror, which all say the four have been reunited for “granny”.

Sunday's front page: Reunited in grief for love of their granny.https://t.co/tAziWiCuXQ pic.twitter.com/d1Se5wxbPY — Daily Star (@dailystar) September 10, 2022

Sunday People covers the group’s mourning under the headline “Peace for gran”, with The Independent reporting a bank holiday has been declared for the state funeral on September 19.

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan are shown in a wider shot on The Sunday Telegraph, with the heir quoted as saying his late grandmother had been there for their “happiest moments and saddest days”.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Reunited in sorrow'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/JIMevXrNiU pic.twitter.com/xw1aIqIB91 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 10, 2022