Accession proclamation read to people of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle

The Union Jack flies at full mast at Hillsborough Castle, Belfast

The proclamation of the new King has been read to the people of Northern Ireland at Hillsborough Castle.

The Norroy and Ulster King of Arms Robert Noel formally declared the accession of Charles III to the throne following the Queen’s death.

Amid heavy rain, around 200 invited guests were inside the castle grounds, while hundreds more watched from under umbrellas outside the main gates.

Hillsborough Castle is the royal family’s official residence in Northern Ireland, and the Co Down village was recently honoured with a ‘Royal’ prefix in recognition of its long-standing regal links.

King Charles III returning to Clarence House, London on Saturday (PA)

The ceremony began with the Royal Irish Regiment (RIR) band leading a procession of a Proclamation Guard from the 2nd Battalion of the RIR and representatives of Lisburn and Castlereagh Council to the front of the castle.

Prior to the proclamation, a 40-second fanfare was sounded by a bugler.

A bell in the clock tower of the castle’s Court House chimed once at 12pm to signal the start of the reading.

As Norroy and Ulster King of Arms, London-born Mr Noel is one of three senior officers of arms at the College of Arms in London.

Following the proclamation, a 21-gun salute was fired by the 206 (Ulster) Battery Royal Artillery.

After the last round, the bugler sounded a royal salute before the RIR band played a verse of God Save The King.

Mr Noel then invited guests to cheer three times for Charles.

Guests included Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Northern Ireland Office minister Steve Baker.