Suspect charged with manslaughter after woman hit by car

A 42-year-old man has been charged with the manslaughter of a woman who was hit by a car.

Caragh Eaton, 28, was fatally injured following a collision in Field Edge Drive, Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire, at around 4.40pm on Tuesday.

A black Land Rover was later found abandoned and a man was arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.

Floral tributes left near to the scene in Field Edge Drive (Josh Payne/PA)

In a statement issued late on Friday, Leicestershire Police said Ian Curson, 42, of Fairhaven Road, Leicester, has been charged with manslaughter and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is being kept in custody to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

In a statement, the family of the victim said: “We have been devastated by the loss of Caragh, our much-loved daughter, sister and mother.

“We are struggling to come to terms with our loss and the circumstances of her death.

“We would like to thank everyone for their messages of condolence. They are giving us much comfort and we feel greatly supported.