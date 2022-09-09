Significant disruption expected as Edinburgh hosts key ceremonial events

Tribute to the Queen

Significant disruption is expected in Scotland’s capital as temporary road closures come into force following the death of the Queen.

Edinburgh will host major ceremonial events to mark the Queen’s passing over the coming days, with full details due to be confirmed by the royal household.

The public has been advised to plan ahead and avoid any non-essential travel through the city centre, particularly in the Old Town area.

The British flag flies at half-mast on the City Chambers in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The City of Edinburgh Council said on Friday that it is working with the Scottish Government and Police Scotland to accommodate those expected to line the streets to pay their respects.

Council leader Cammy Day said: “On behalf of the whole city of Edinburgh, I offer our heartfelt condolences to all the members of the royal family at this time of sadness and sorrow.

“Our city is highly experienced in handling major events, and we are working closely with Scottish Government, Police Scotland and transport providers to safely accommodate the large crowds of visitors who will wish to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen and the royal family over the next few days.

Royal gun salutes will start being fired at 1pm from @edinburghcastle to commemorate the life of Her Majesty The Queen. One round for each year of The Queen’s life will be fired here, and at saluting stations around the world. pic.twitter.com/ZKqOAHMnmP — The City of Edinburgh Council (@Edinburgh_CC) September 9, 2022

“Given the scale and significance of these ceremonial events, we have to be prepared for significant disruption across the city, but particularly in the city centre. We’re closely working with our partners to manage this as best we can and to keep residents, businesses and visitors updated on all plans.

“We are also urging everyone to consider their travel needs and avoid any journeys through the city centre where possible.