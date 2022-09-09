‘Queen of all our hearts’ remembered by global press following death aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II death

The Queen has been held up in newspapers around the world as a “unifying force” who symbolised stability during decades of rapid change.

Some mastheads praised the royal’s fortitude and loyalty throughout her reign, while there was also space to reflect on her personality.

News Corp ran a 24-page commemorative magazine tribute to the “Queen of all our hearts” across its stable of mastheads, which includes Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph, the Herald Sun in Melbourne and Brisbane’s The Courier Mail.

The world is in mourning after Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96. ❤️ Read our special commemorative edition ? https://t.co/heSGsEQLOn pic.twitter.com/GLDJ8uxjxk — The Daily Telegraph (@dailytelegraph) September 9, 2022

Pages of photographs were paired with praise for “a steadfast monarch who never wavered as wars, pandemics and prime ministers came and went around her”.

Nine, which oversees the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age, looked at how Australia will mark the Queen’s death.

Chief political correspondent David Crowe said parliament in Canberra will be suspended for 14 days while governor-general David Hurley and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese travel to the UK for the Queen’s funeral.

Across the ditch, the Queen was praised for being the first reigning monarch to visit New Zealand.

Ex-New Zealand Woman’s Weekly editor Jenny Lynch recalled the young Queen’s smile in 1953 during a trip with her husband to a country “desperate to demonstrate our love and loyalty”.

“She had extraordinary resolve. She never deviated in her devotion to duty,” Ms Lynch wrote for Stuff, which prints Wellington’s The Dominion Post and The Press in Christchurch.

“We respected and admired her. And we never stopped loving that wonderful smile.”

(PA Graphics)

The editorial board of the Wall Street Journal in the US said the Queen provided “steady, self-effacing leadership” in her “exemplary reign during an era that tested British unity and fortitude”.

The Queen was, it added, “that rarest of things in the modern world: A widely beloved national figure also respected around the world”.

“Her unique charisma tended to obscure the anachronism that is any hereditary monarchy, which leaves to fate the question of whether a country will get the leader it needs at the right time,” the paper said.

The corresponding group at The Washington Post said “distilling her reign to statistics misses her larger contribution to British society and our cultural consciousness”.

It added: “Steady as her ubiquitous profile on stamps and coins, the Queen embodied the British stiff upper lip.

“The Queen’s popularity and longevity have acted as a unifying force, even as Brexit has unravelled Britain’s ties to Europe and the links binding the UK countries to each other have loosened.

Minneord: Dronning Elizabeth 2.s død avslutter en kvinnes unike skjebne og liv som strekker seg over nesten et århundre. Hun formet sitt kongelige kall med pliktfølelse og kjærlighet og ble både britenes og hele verdens dronning. pic.twitter.com/Gpf9Idhbf9 — Aftenposten (@Aftenposten) September 8, 2022

“For more than 70 years, Elizabeth II symbolised stability, and Britain was the better for it.”

Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten praised the Queen, who adorns its front page, for her “sense of duty and love”, adding in a Twitter post she had “become Queen of both the British and the entire world”.