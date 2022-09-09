Man arrested over deaths of mother, 44, and daughter, 12

A police officer (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A man has been arrested by police investigating the deaths of a mother and daughter who were found dead at a home near Sudbury in Suffolk.

Suffolk Police said the 44-year-old woman and 12-year-old girl were found at a house in the Heath Estate, in the village of Great Waldingfield, on Thursday morning after the force received reports of concerns for safety for the occupants.

A 46-year-old man was also found with serious injuries and taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance.

He was arrested and remains in hospital where his condition is described as critical but stable.

A post mortem on Friday found the cause of death of the woman was pressure on the neck.

A post mortem for the girl is expected to take place next week.

The force said the three individuals were known to each other and described the incident as “contained”, with no wider threat to the community.

Suffolk Police said it had referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because there had been “previous, but not recent” contact between the victim and the force.

Formal identification of the deceased has yet to take place.

A gas leak had been reported at the property, causing neighbouring homes to be evacuated, but the area has since been made safe.

“Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anybody with any information to contact the Major Investigation Team, by either using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363721O05-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference: 57943/22.