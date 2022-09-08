Warning for rain in place as wet weather set to continue

People with umbrellas walking in the rain in London

Britons can expect another wet morning on Thursday with heavy rain forecast for many parts of the UK.

The Met Office has put a yellow warning for rain in place from 4am to 10am in an area of Scotland stretching from Edinburgh up to Aberdeen.

The Met Office warns the heavy rainfall could bring a chance of some flooding and disruption, with those affected urged to take care when travelling.

Sunshine and showers for breakfast Thursday morning, some of these heavy and thundery with hail in the mix too. Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/TyAT9s9Rcm — Met Office (@metoffice) September 7, 2022

Heavy rain with a chance of hail and thunder is also forecast for London and the east of England, moving northwards throughout the day.