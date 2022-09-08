Rail strikes suspended after Queen’s death as RMT chief Mick Lynch pays respects

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union

A leading rail workers union has suspended strikes planned for next week as a result of the Queen’s death.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to walk out on September 15 and 17 in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Its general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.

“The planned railway strike action on September 15 and 17 is suspended.