‘Prayers of the nation’ with the Queen as UK leaders share ‘deep concern’

Queen visits Scotland for Holyrood Week

The “prayers of the nation” are with the Queen, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said, as the country’s leaders sent messages of support regarding the announcement that the monarch is under medical supervision.

The UK’s leading political figures were quick to tweet about their “deep concern”. Liz Truss, who became the Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, was on the front bench of the Commons when she received the news about the Queen’s health.

Ms Truss tweeted: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time”.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle interrupted the speech of SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford during the energy bill debate to tell MPs: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

Resuming his speech, Mr Blackford said he was “saddened” to hear the announcement made about the Queen’s health.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply worried” by the news from Buckingham Palace and added he was hoping for the Queen’s recovery.

He tweeted: “Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.”

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford said he sends his “best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales”, while Scotland’s First Minster Nicola Sturgeon echoed the sentiment.

“All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health,” Ms Sturgeon wrote.

“My thoughts and wishes are with the Queen and all of the royal family at this time.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said the “prayers of the nation” are with the Queen.

“My prayers, and the prayers of people across the (Church of England) and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today,” Justin Welby tweeted.

“May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.”

Former prime ministers David Cameron and Sir Tony Blair were amongst those sending messages of support.

“I send my heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family at this worrying time,” Mr Cameron wrote.

