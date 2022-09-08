Liz Truss briefed on Queen’s health while in Commons chamber

Prime Minister Liz Truss speaking in the House of Commons

Liz Truss was on the front bench of the Commons after her first major policy intervention as Prime Minister when she received the concerning news about the Queen’s health.

The initial indication that something was wrong came as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Nadhim Zahawi, came into the Chamber, sat down next to the Prime Minister and began urgently speaking to her while she was listening to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s response to her energy statement.

Sir Keir, too, was passed a note by his deputy Angela Rayner, with Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle also handed a piece of paper updating him about the developing situation.

Labour MP Chris Bryant spotted something was wrong about 20 minutes before Buckingham Palace made its announcement, tweeting: “Something odd is going on in the Commons. Zahawi briefing pm urgently.”

Something odd is going on in the Commons. Zahawi briefing pm urgently — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) September 8, 2022

Within minutes of the Buckingham Palace statement that “the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health”, the Speaker interrupted the speech of SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford to tell MPs: “I know I speak on behalf of the entire House when I say that we send our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen and that she and the royal family are in our thoughts and prayers at this moment.”

He added: “If there is anything else, we will update the House accordingly.”

Ms Truss and Sir Keir had already left the Chamber and shortly after issued their own statements.

The Queen met Liz Truss at Balmoral on Tuesday to confirm her appointment as Prime Minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Truss said: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Sir Keir said he was “deeply worried” by the news from Buckingham Palace and he is hoping for the Queen’s recovery.

In the Commons, the debate about the Government’s energy policy carried on, but MPs’ thoughts were elsewhere.