First statement from King Charles III in full

UK NewsPublished:

The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne on the death of his mother.

King Charles III, left, with his mother, the Queen
This is the statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother, the Queen:

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

