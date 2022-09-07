No 10 denies Truss is ‘erasing’ women’s rights

I'm chairing todays @Commonswomequ possibly the last with this name as the PM has appointed a Minister for Equalities, dropping women from the portfolio.

Women's rights must be at the forefront of the work we do.

We can't allow the govt to erase women from the equalities agenda pic.twitter.com/haifS6NmZq

— Kate Osborne MP (@KateOsborneMP) September 7, 2022