Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Long-serving Labour MP Nick Brown has whip suspended

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Reports suggest a complaint has been made against the member for Newcastle-upon-Tyne East, the nature of which is unknown.

Nick Brown
Nick Brown

Long-serving Labour MP Nick Brown has been temporarily suspended from the party – triggering the removal of the whip, pending an investigation.

The Guardian reported that a complaint has been made against the member for Newcastle-upon-Tyne East, who has previously served as Labour chief whip, the nature of which is unknown.

It is understood Mr Brown has been administratively suspended from membership of the Labour Party while an investigation is carried out.

This leads to the automatic precautionary suspension of the whip.

A statement attributed to the MP, carried by The Guardian, said: “There has been a complaint made about me to the Labour Party, which is under investigation.

“I am therefore under an administrative suspension from the Labour Party until the investigation is concluded.

“I’m not aware of what the complaint is. I am cooperating fully with the investigation.”

The PA news agency has approached Mr Brown for comment.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News