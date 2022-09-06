William and Kate to visit charity founded in response to gang violence

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to visit a Slough charity founded in response to gang violence between young people from Asian backgrounds.

William and Kate will hear about the work of Aik Saath, which means ‘Together As One’ in Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu, next Tuesday.

The couple will join a cooking lesson with youngsters as part of the charity’s Global Grub programme – which was started during the summer holidays to keep young people positively engaged outside of school and ensure they had access to regular hot meals.

A FREE opportunity for young people (11-16) this summer.Learn to cook food from different cultures and relax, meet/make friends in a safe place with…arts & crafts?table tennis?table football⚽️PlayStation?air hockey?Further details and booking:https://t.co/OoYjuKYQWl pic.twitter.com/Cl0gNtknSG — Aik Saath (@AikSaath) July 18, 2022

William and Kate will also meet youth volunteers who lead peer training sessions and hear how they teach youngsters to resolve conflict, challenge prejudice and contribute to a mentally healthy society.

Aik Saath was set up after gang violence and long running disputes between young people from Hindu, Muslim and Sikh communities of Slough in Berkshire and Southall in west London in the 1990s, including serious incidents of racially-motivated violence.