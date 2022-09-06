Notification Settings

Transport company Go-Ahead suffers cyber attack

UK News

The Newcastle-based business said ‘unauthorised activity’ was detected on its network on Monday.

A Southern train at Victoria Station in London

The company behind train operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) said it has fallen victim to a cyber attack.

Go-Ahead Group, which also runs bus services around England, announced that is “managing a cyber security incident” after “unauthorised activity” was detected on its network on Monday.

A spokesman for the Newcastle-based business said there was “no indication that any customer data has been compromised”.

In a statement, the company said: “Upon becoming aware of the incident, Go-Ahead immediately engaged external forensic specialists and has taken precautionary measures with its IT infrastructure whilst it continues to investigate the nature and extent of the incident and implement its incident response plans.

“Go-Ahead will continue to assess the potential impact of the incident but confirms that there is no impact on UK or international rail services which are operating normally.”

It added that it has notified the Information Commissioner’s Office “as a precaution”.

GTR consists of the train brands Great Northern, Thameslink, Gatwick Express and Southern.

