Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Liz Truss makes ally Therese Coffey deputy PM after sacking Sunak supporters

UK NewsPublished:

The new Prime Minister first carried out a cull of supporters of her Tory leadership rival.

Therese Coffey is the new Deputy Prime Minister
Therese Coffey is the new Deputy Prime Minister

Liz Truss rewarded close ally Therese Coffey with the job of Deputy Prime Minister as she culled a number of prominent Rishi Sunak supporters during a Cabinet reshuffle.

The new Prime Minister also appointed Ms Coffey, who had been heading up the work and pensions department as is Tory MP for Suffolk Coastal, as Health Secretary during her shake-up on Tuesday.

But first, Ms Truss despatched former deputy PM Dominic Raab and cabinet colleagues Grant Shapps and Steve Barclay to the backbenches after they supported her rival in the Tory leadership contest.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News