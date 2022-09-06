Liz Truss makes ally Therese Coffey deputy PM after sacking Sunak supporters

Liz Truss rewarded close ally Therese Coffey with the job of Deputy Prime Minister as she culled a number of prominent Rishi Sunak supporters during a Cabinet reshuffle.
The new Prime Minister also appointed Ms Coffey, who had been heading up the work and pensions department as is Tory MP for Suffolk Coastal, as Health Secretary during her shake-up on Tuesday.
But first, Ms Truss despatched former deputy PM Dominic Raab and cabinet colleagues Grant Shapps and Steve Barclay to the backbenches after they supported her rival in the Tory leadership contest.