Kenny Logan’s prostate cancer diagnosis ‘was a huge shock’

Kenny Logan

Former Scotland winger Kenny Logan has revealed he has been treated for prostate cancer.

The 50-year-old said the diagnosis had come out of the blue and he had surgery earlier this year.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, he recalled: “I got a wellness check and sat down with the guy. He said to me: ‘Everything’s fine, your hormones are fine but your prostate is high.’

Thanks to @sallynugent for being lovely today on the @BBCBreakfast sofa I was nervous about sharing but wanted to get the message out there. I found I had prostate cancer by accident. If you have symptoms it might be too late. Guys go get tested,simple and could save your life. https://t.co/zM5hfkr1CO — Kenny Logan (@KennyLogan) September 6, 2022

“I got checked and very quickly, within three or four months, I had biopsies. There was something there but we’d just keep an eye on it.

“This year, February 7, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer which was a huge shock. I ended up deciding to take it out so I’m three months since the operation, had the prostate out and I’m probably 95% back to normal.