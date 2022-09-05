Truss signals possible general election in 2024

A voter placing a paper in a ballot box

Liz Truss told Tory members in her victory speech that she will deliver “a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024,” suggesting she intends to call a general election in two years’ time.

This would be sooner than is required by law, which gives the last possible date for the next election as January 23 2025.

A contest in the winter of 2024/25 would probably not appeal to most politicians, given it would mean campaigning during the Christmas period.

As such, an election at a slightly earlier date has always seemed the more likely outcome.

One option would be to hold the contest on the same day as the local elections on May 2 2024.

Polls are scheduled to take place on this date for local councils in England and Wales, along with mayoral elections in London, Greater Manchester, the West Midlands and Merseyside.

A general election on May 2 2024 means Liz Truss has only 20 months between taking office as prime minister and facing the voters, however.

Another option could be an election in early autumn 2024, shortly after Ms Truss has notched up two years in the job but before the clocks go back at the end of October.