Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New car market stabilises after five months of decline

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Registrations of new cars increased by 1.2% last month compared with August 2021, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

New cars at the port of Southampton
New cars at the port of Southampton

Five consecutive months of decline in the new car market was halted in August, new figures show.

Registrations of new cars increased by 1.2% last month compared with August 2021, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Some 68,858 new cars were registered in the first monthly growth since February.

Sales of new cars during the year so far are 35.3% down on the same period in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

August is traditionally one of the quietest months of the year for the industry as many buyers choose to wait for new number plates to be released in September.

The uptake of pure electric new cars is slowing.

Year-to-date registrations are up 48.8%, compared with 101.9% at the end of March.

UK News
Features

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News