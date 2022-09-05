Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Nadine Dorries to quit Cabinet as Boris Johnson leaves No 10

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Sources close to the Culture Secretary said she believed it was the right time to return to the backbenches.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries

Nadine Dorries, one of Boris Johnson’s fiercest defenders, is to stand down as Culture Secretary following his departure from No 10.

Sources close to Ms Dorries – who was a prominent supporter of Liz Truss during the leadership election – said she believed it was the right time to go.

It is understood she was given the opportunity to carry on in Cabinet but had chosen instead to return to the backbenches.

It is expected that she will now be given a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list, triggering a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency.

A successful novelist who has sold more than 2.5 million copies, her departure from Government is expected to enable her to return to writing books.

During the leadership campaign, Ms Dorries was an outspoken critic of Rishi Sunak – in one controversial tweet likening him to Brutus stabbing Julius Caesar over the way he had turned on Mr Johnson,

As a minister she was involved in drawing up legislation to curb social media companies through the Online Safety Bill and led controversial moves to privatise Channel 4.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News