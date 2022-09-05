How Conservative members chose Liz Truss as the next prime minister

Conservative leadership bid

Liz Truss will be the next prime minister having been selected as the Tory leader, but did you get a vote in that election? The overwhelmingly likely response is no.

The way in which she has won the keys to Downing Street is a result of the UK having a parliamentary democracy. Here is a look at how the race worked and who got to vote in it.

– Who chose the winner?

The Conservative Party is in power in Westminster because Boris Johnson led them to an overwhelming victory in the 2019 general election.

He was forced out by his own MPs when power drained away from him after a series of scandals, including partygate.

But the Government itself has not collapsed, it is just that the party in power needs to find a new leader to take over from Mr Johnson.

The Conservatives do this by ultimately asking their membership to select a winner from a final two candidates.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Henry Nicholls/PA)

– How many people are choosing the next prime minister?

Prior to result day, the Tories did not set out how many members there are in total, but it is likely that the proportion of the UK public able to vote in the contest is around 0.3%.

There were around 160,000 members in summer 2019 when Mr Johnson won the race, and Tory insiders suggested this figure has grown since them.

But it was likely to be below 200,000 and the UK population is about 67.1 million.

One of the televised leadership debates (Victoria Jones/PA)

– How did we end up with two final contenders?

First nine candidates to replace were whittled down to Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak during five rounds of voting by Tory MPs.

Mr Sunak, a former chancellor, was their favourite, winning 137 votes to Ms Truss’s 113, during the final vote on July 20.

Over the summer months, with Parliament taking its typical recess, the Foreign Secretary and her rival toured the UK to take part in 12 party-organised hustings.

– What is the Tory membership like?

A typical member would have paid a standard annual fee of £25, and while they are not all party activists they will receive regular party updates and invites to Tory events.

Tim Bale, a professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London, is an expert on party membership.

He has told how in the three years since Mr Johnson was elected leader, the make-up of Tories has remained largely the same.

They remain largely wealthy, older, white males, according to research.

Mr Bale says the membership is made up of more men than women – with 40% over the age of 65.

Around 95% identify as white British and the vast majority are so-called ABC1s – better off individuals in higher-salaried jobs.

They are twice as likely to live in the south of England compared with the population of Britain as a whole.

Prof Bale says members are not as keen as MPs on shrinking the state, cutting spending and reducing taxes.

“MPs are much more ‘conservative’ on the economy than members,” he said.

“The reverse is true when it comes to their social attitudes, when it comes to underlying social values, they tend to be quite socially conservative and more so than Tory MPs.”