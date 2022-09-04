Man, 78, arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies in Storrington

Crime stock

A 78-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in a West Sussex town.

Police responded to a report of a man unconscious in High Street, Storrington at 10:05am on Sunday but he was was pronounced dead.

“A 78-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the wider community.”

Forensic officers are on the scene and there is a heightened police presence in the area.

It is likely the road will be closed for several hours while the investigation continues, the force said.

Members of the dead man’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

The investigation is ongoing.