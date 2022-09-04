Body found in retired teacher murder probe

Officers investigating the murder of Peter Coshan, 75, have recovered the body of a man in Northumberland.

The body was found on land close to the A696 near the village of Kirkwhelpington. Mr Coshan's family have been made aware.

Full statement: https://t.co/seSc8jlhgP pic.twitter.com/AlZE7i10vA

— Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) September 4, 2022