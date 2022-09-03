Police release CCTV of attack that left Sikh priest with life-changing injuries

Sikh Priest assaulted

The family of a Sikh priest who was left in a pool of blood after a savage attack has appealed to the public to come forward if they have information about the incident.

The 62-year-old man was left with life-changing injuries and has been in hospital since the attack took place in Manchester city centre on June 23.

Police were called by the North West Ambulance Service to a report of a man found unconscious in the road on Tib Street at just before 6.30pm.

CCTV inquiries revealed that the victim had been assaulted by an unknown male close to the junction with Hilton Street.

The offender then fled the scene on foot, turning left onto Oldham Street.

The victim was left unconscious in the middle of the road, before being taken to hospital where he has been since.

Greater Manchester Police have released CCTV footage of the attack, as well as pictures of a man and woman who they believe may be able to assist with the investigation.

A man and a woman who police believe may be able to assist with the investigation (GMP/PA)

Detective Inspector Mark Astbury, of Longsight CID, said: “We took the decision to release the CCTV footage with the family’s permission, simply to show the severity and mindlessness of this attack and why we need to make sure the offender is found and faces the consequences of his appalling actions.”

In a statement, the victim’s family said: “On June 23 2022, our loving and caring husband/father, a 62-year-old Sikh priest, had his life tragically altered forever when a thug cowardly committed this heinous act, leaving him in a pool of blood with catastrophic permanent life-changing brain damage and walked away as if it was normal behaviour.

“A devoted husband and father who has lived, worked and supported a community in a city he has loved for 37 years and now cannot even leave the hospital.”

They said he was “left for dead on the bustling streets of Manchester”, adding that he was “mindlessly and violently” attacked.

“We read horrific things in the news but never expect it to happen to one of your own, a man who could not say a single hateful or negative comment, who taught those around him to practice kindness.

“We have lost the life of the party, the light in amongst any darkness in our lives and the laughter and joy he brought home every day, has disappeared and left our hearts vacant.

“We will sadly never get the man back who left for work that day and thought he would walk home to enjoy the nice weather.

“We appeal to anyone who knows anything or knows the offender to come forward, it is more than two months since the incident, and we are no closer to finding them and bringing them to justice for their actions.

“Our husband/father lives in a hospital bed with life-changing injuries not knowing what the future holds.

“Please, please act today not out of hate but to stop this happening again to someone else and tearing another family apart, as we would not wish this anguish on anyone else,” the family said.

Anyone with information, or who may recognise the man or woman pictured in the images, is asked to contact police on 0161 856 6049 or report it online at www.gmp.police.uk.