What the papers say – September 2

A collection of British newspapers

The front pages feature a new report on partygate and different takes on how to solve the energy crisis.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Express lead on findings from Lord Pannick that reportedly say the inquiry into partygate is “endangering democracy”.

Front page – Now even Boris critic says Partygate probe is wrong#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/hx3jL6Vs4K pic.twitter.com/rKRAwQfzlp — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 1, 2022

NHS vacancies have reached a “staggering” record high, according to The Independent, while The Daily Telegraph reports GPs were given “record pay rises” during the pandemic.

Our front page tomorrow @Independent #TomorrowsPapersToday@Rebeccasmt on the NHS vacancies crisis, @samueljlovett on new hope for skin cancer treatment and @mjcritchley on how the rest of the Premier League is dealing with Erling Haaland pic.twitter.com/q84esQ0Lkf — Alastair Jamieson (@alastairjam) September 1, 2022

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'GPs given record pay rises in pandemic'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/HnEPgBfZEa — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 1, 2022

The i reports that advice from energy firms on how to tackle rising bills would cost “tens of billions” in taxpayers’ money.

Friday's front page: Energy firms' plan to tackle crunch would cost taxpayer tens of billions #TomorrowsPapersToday Latest by @singharj: https://t.co/7iSrCLYT9N pic.twitter.com/S7X5fhcAiM — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 1, 2022

Two out of three police forces have seen an increase in gun crime, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Friday 2 September 2022: Revealed: two out of three police forces hit by increase in gun crime pic.twitter.com/t6q51PcEO7 — The Guardian (@guardian) September 1, 2022

The Sun reports Whitehall officials used the Prime Minister’s official jet for a “£50,000 boozy jolly over Britain”.

On tomorrow's front page: Fury as giggling Whitehall pen-pushers use Prime Minister’s official jet for shameless £50,000 boozy jolly over Britainhttps://t.co/Ui9TiafZaf pic.twitter.com/DhcI6UUgcQ — The Sun (@TheSun) September 1, 2022

CCTV footage of the man who allegedly shot nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel is front page of the Daily Mirror.

Metro leads on the passing of television star Bill Turnbull.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? THANK YOU BILL ? 'Thousands' of lives saved thanks to Turnbull's heroic campaigning #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ox6DMWby6s — Metro (@MetroUK) September 1, 2022

Vladimir Putin has broadened the score of his war in Ukraine, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday September 2 https://t.co/LLajFJb3QF pic.twitter.com/APLPctrQYF — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 1, 2022