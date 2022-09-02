Shopper footfall recovery slows as cost of living concerns gather pace

People carrying shopping bags in Bournemouth.

The post-Covid recovery in shopper footfall slowed in August as cost of living pressures discouraged consumers, figures show.

Total UK footfall was down 12.4% in August on three years ago – a comparison made to even out Covid-related distortions – according to British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Sensormatic IQ data.

Footfall on High Streets declined by 13.6%, 2.3 percentage points better than last month’s rate and an improvement on the three-month average decline of 14.5%.

Retail park visits were down by 4.1%, while shopping centre footfall fell by 22.7% – 2.1 percentage points better than last month’s rate and above the three-month average decline of 23.6%.

England saw the shallowest footfall decline of all the nations at 11.2%, followed by Northern Ireland (11.5%) and Wales at (13.1%).

Scotland again saw the steepest decline at 14.8%.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Whilst footfall in August continued its modest recovery towards pre-pandemic levels, the rate of improvement slowed.

“Many people remain concerned about the rising cost-of-living and the price of their energy bills, which has kept them away from visiting high streets and town centres.

“September brings a new Prime Minister and new government with a difficult task ahead. To help retailers keep prices as low as possible, the government should include a freeze in the business rates multiplier next year on the to do list, otherwise the 10% inflationary increase in rates bills will lead to higher prices for customers.”

Andy Sumpter, from Sensormatic Solutions, said: “Despite the heatwave and the ongoing train strikes cooling shopper numbers for periods during the month, August footfall on the whole remained resilient with performance improving against pre-pandemic levels compared to July, boosted in part by August staycations and rising tourist numbers returning.