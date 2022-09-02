Firefighters free cow’s head from tree after ‘udderly ridiculous’ incident

? Udderly ridiculous! ?

Firefighters were called to rescue this cow which had got its head stuck in a tree in Chilbolton!

The crew worked to re-moove the animal from the willow tree yesterday evening!

Read more here ? https://t.co/fhDGZG7vF9 ? pic.twitter.com/bMg5HMbtya

— Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service (@HantsIOW_fire) September 1, 2022