What the papers say – September 1

UK NewsPublished:

The cost-of-living crisis is a major focus of Thursday’s front pages.

A collection of British newspapers.

The mastheads look at the UK’s spiralling bills and their consequences.

The Guardian, The Independent and the Daily Mirror all lead on the cost-of-living crisis, which the latter reports will cause three million more Britons to “fall into poverty trap”.

Tories are urging leadership frontrunner Liz Truss to “act fast” on rocketing energy prices, according to the i, while The Daily Telegraph reports Ms Truss may axe motorway speed limits.

Elsewhere, The Times reports on the “decline of (the) traditional UK family”.

German manufacturers have halted production in response to a surge in energy prices caused by a Russian squeeze on gas supplies, according to the Financial Times.

The Daily Express reports the Queen will appoint the next prime minister at Balmoral instead of London.

Metro and The Sun lead on the Ryan Giggs trial.

The Daily Mail reports a former murder suspect won custody of a neighbour’s child “by duping social workers”.

And the Daily Star says the HMS Prince of Wales broke down due to its propeller shaft.

