M11 shut near Stansted after crash between Royal Mail lorry and transporter

Crews remain at the scene of a road traffic collision and fires affecting two HGVS on the M11 between Junction 9 (Saffron Walden) and Junction 8 (Stansted).

The London-bound carriageway is likely to remain closed for most of the day.

Full details here ➡️ https://t.co/UeFOy07vsv pic.twitter.com/JYmCW9p4oo

— Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) September 1, 2022