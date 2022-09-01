Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Disasters Emergency Committee launches urgent Pakistan flood relief appeal

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The DEC, made up of 15 UK charities, is urging everyone to donate whatever they can spare to help relief efforts.

A boy and girl wade through mud near their flood-hit home in Charsadda, Pakistan
A boy and girl wade through mud near their flood-hit home in Charsadda, Pakistan

The UK’s Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) has launched an urgent appeal to help millions of people devastated by the floods in Pakistan.

The DEC, made up of 15 UK charities, is urging everyone to donate whatever they can spare to help relief efforts.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed said:  “Our priority right now is to help save and protect lives as waters continue to rise.

People wade through floodwaters in Charsadda, Pakistan
People wade through floodwaters in Charsadda, Pakistan (Mohammad Sajjad/AP)

“The scale of these floods has caused a shocking level of destruction – crops have been swept away and livestock killed across huge swathes of the country, which means hunger will follow.”

Mr Saeed acknowledged that the appeal comes at a difficult time for many Britons, as they struggle with the cost-of-living crisis.

“DEC charities are doing all they can but donations from the British public will make a huge difference in enabling them to reach more people,” he said.

“We’re urging everyone to give whatever they can at what we appreciate is a difficult time for us all.”

Pakistan has seen exceptionally heavy monsoon rains which have triggered flash floods, affecting 33 million people and damaging around one million homes.

The death toll is reported to be at least 1,162 people, with six million more in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.

On Tuesday, the United Nations launched an appeal for £138 million in emergency funding for Pakistan.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News