Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man charged with murdering his elderly mother

UK NewsPublished:

Margaret Joyce Griffiths, 87, has been described as a ‘much-loved’ and ‘active member of the community’.

Margaret Joyce Griffiths
Margaret Joyce Griffiths

A 57-year-old man has been charged with murdering his “much-loved” elderly mother.

John Anderson Griffiths was arrested after officers were called to a property in Llanfrynach, near Brecon, on Friday night.

His mother Margaret Joyce Griffiths, 87, was airlifted to hospital but died the following day, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed.

Griffiths was arrested at the scene and charged on Monday night.

He will appear at Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Mrs Griffith, who was known locally as Joyce, was described by her family as a “much-loved mother, granny, sister and a loyal and active member of the community”.

“The tragic recent events have left the family heartbroken and in deep shock,” their statement added.

“We request respect for our privacy at this dreadful time.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News