Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man held over rape allegation

UK NewsPublished:

Gloucestershire Police said a 28-year-old man had handed himself in following a CCTV appeal by officers who had issued an image of a suspect.

Crime stock
Crime stock

A man has been arrested after a woman alleged she was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station.

Gloucestershire Police said a 28-year-old man had handed himself in following a CCTV appeal by officers who had issued an image of a suspect.

The assault took place in bushes near the Gulf petrol station off Horton Road in Gloucester between 8pm and 8.40pm on August 26.

A man had met the victim at the bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area where he raped her and fled.

The force said the man, from Gloucester, had attended a police station on Sunday and had been arrested on suspicion of rape.

He remains in custody.

“Police would like to thank the media and public for their help in sharing the appeal, and for those who came forward with information,” a force spokesman said.

“Anyone who feels they may have information which could assist the ongoing investigation is still asked to contact police.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News