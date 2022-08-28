Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station

UK NewsPublished:

Gloucestershire Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with Friday’s attack.

Police tape
Police tape

A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.

An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.

Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.

The assault took place in bushes near the Gulf petrol station off Horton Road in the city between 8pm and 8.40pm, the force said.

Police said the victim was receiving specialist support.

The man is described as white or of mixed race, wearing a black T-shirt with a yellow motif, black jogging bottoms and black Adidas sliders.

He was carrying a black “man bag” and white carrier bag, police said.

Anyone who sees the man or knows where he is, is asked to call 999.

Anyone with information is asked to pass it to police via the police website.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News