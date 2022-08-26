Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

‘He has made our year’: Keanu Reeves delights locals at a Northamptonshire pub

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Pub-goers described the Matrix star as a ‘lovely person’.

Keanu Reeves poses for a selfie with Dianne King and her husband Jason.
Keanu Reeves poses for a selfie with Dianne King and her husband Jason.

Keanu Reeves has delighted locals at a Northamptonshire pub, with one resident saying the actor had “made our year”.

The John Wick star was spotted by surprised pub-goers at The Fox and Hounds, Charwelton on Wednesday.

Dianne King, 46, poses with film star Keanu Reeves at her local pub.
Dianne King, 46, poses with film star Keanu Reeves at her local pub (Dianne King/PA)

Dianne King, 46, had been at the pub with her husband, Jason, and said she did not believe it was the Matrix actor at first.

“We really didn’t think it was him at first,” Mrs King told the PA news agency.

“Why would Keanu Reeves be in our local pub? But when I realised (it was him) I went over just to make sure.

“He was really nice and asked if I wanted a photo, and funnily enough I did. Who wouldn’t?”

The couple described the film star as a “lovely person” and said the experience of meeting him had been an “honour”.

“He is a legend and I think myself and my husband are still on a high from it,” Mrs King said.

“He has made our year. What a honour.”

It has not been clarified as to why Mr Reeves was in Northamptonshire.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News