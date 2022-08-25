Notification Settings

How are GCSEs graded across the UK?

UK NewsPublished:

Traditional A*-G grades are still used in Northern Ireland and Wales but a 9 to 1 system is used in England.

Exams report

Students are receiving GCSE results on Thursday, having sat exams for the first time in two years due to the pandemic.

Grading is different in England, compared with Northern Ireland and Wales.

In England, traditional A* to G grades were replaced in recent years with a 9 to 1 system, with 9 being the highest mark.

In general, a grade 7-9 is roughly equivalent to A-A*, while a grade 4 and above is roughly equivalent to a C and above.

Traditional A*-G grades are still used in Northern Ireland and Wales.

Similar to the pattern with A-level results, published last week, it is expected that results will drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019.

This year, exams were graded more generously in a bid to provide a safety net for students in the move back towards pre-pandemic arrangements.

