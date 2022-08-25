Athletics champion and girl fighting cancer achieve top grades in GCSEs

An athletics champion and a 16-year-old girl battling cancer are among those who have achieved top grades in their GCSEs.

Brighton College student Miles Waterworth, 16, the under-17 800m British champion, got nine 9s and two 8s.

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Srimukhi Kalakonda, known as Sri, of the same school, who had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer, achieved two 9s, four 8s and one 7, having spent the year receiving treatment during her studies.

It comes as students at the school set a new GCSE record, with more than a thousand grade 9s between them.

Miles Waterworth is the under-17 800m British champion (Brighton College/PA)

Miles, who qualified to represent England at the Schools International Athletic Board (SIAB) championships, won his age category and became the 800m champion.

In January, while revising for his GCSEs, he broke the 800m record in the South East of England Athletic Association’s indoor meeting, which had stood for 10 years.

He also won a national title at the England Athletics Indoor Championships a month later.

Miles said: “I was quite surprised with my results, but very happy. I’m now going to go into Brighton College Sixth Form to study four A-levels and continue with my athletics.”

His parents added: “We are massively proud of Miles, and how he is willing to listen to advice and get support from the school and his running club, to get the balance between both.”

Sri was diagnosed with thyroid cancer last summer, just two weeks after her father discovered he had cancer, before she underwent surgery in August 2021.

Sri battled cancer as she took her exams (Brighton College/PA)

She said: “I am so happy! I really can’t believe it. It is better than anything I could have imagined.”

Chris Fowler, head of year, said: “Sri has been absolutely incredible this year. She’s the heart and soul of her year group, and has inspired friends and teachers with her determination and strength.

“We’re so proud of her – she absolutely deserves these results.”

Her father added: “It’s been a very tough time for the family, with Sri being diagnosed two weeks after my cancer diagnosis, and only one week before the school year started.