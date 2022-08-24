Notification Settings

Man to face trial accused of murdering pensioner

Published: Last Updated:

Luke Deeley, 25, is accused of killing 65-year-old June Fox-Roberts who was found dead in Llantwit Fardre, South Wales in November last year

Crown court stock
Crown court stock

A man will face trial next year accused of murdering a pensioner in her home.

Luke Deeley, 25, is accused of killing 65-year-old June Fox-Roberts who was found dead by police in her property in St Anne’s Drive in the village of Llantwit Fardre, South Wales in November last year.

June Fox-Roberts
June Fox-Roberts was found dead last November (Family handout/PA)

During a brief hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, a provisional trial date was fixed for April 17 and a previous date in October vacated.

Deeley, of no fixed address, had been excused attendance and was remanded into custody until a mention hearing on December 19 by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, The Recorder of Cardiff.

John Hipkin QC represented the Crown while David Elias QC appeared for Deeley.

