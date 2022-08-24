Intended victim of gunman who killed nine-year-old girl arrested

Forensic officers near the scene of the murder

The 35-year-old man targeted by the masked gunman who killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been arrested for breaching the terms of his release from prison and will be questioned in connection with the nine-year-old’s murder, police said.

Olivia was fatally shot in her own home in the Dovecot area of Liverpool on Monday night when the intended victim forced his way in as he tried to escape the gunman chasing him.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said that the 35-year-old had allegedly breached his licence conditions with “poor behaviour” and had been detained in hospital.

A statement from Merseyside Police said: “A 35-year-old man, suspected to have been the target of the shooting, has been detained in hospital on a prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence.