Dozens arrested after M25 fuel pumps damaged

Clacket Lane petrol stations remain closed, both e/bound & w/bound due to the damage caused to the petrol pumps. Officers are continuing to remove protestors from the w/bound petrol station.

In total, 13 people have been arrested at Clacket Lane services this morning. https://t.co/4oIIVMh8Qm

— Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) August 24, 2022