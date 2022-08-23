Sunak and Truss diverge over whether they would appoint new ethics adviser

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak (Pete Byrne/Niall Carson/PA)

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have diverged over the issue of whether as prime minister they would appoint a new ethics adviser after two people resigned from the post under Boris Johnson.

During Tuesday’s Tory leadership hustings, the former chancellor confirmed that he would appoint a new ethics adviser, whereas Liz Truss said she would introduce alternative mechanisms for raising questions over conduct.

Under Mr Johnson’s tenure, two ethics advisers quit within two years.

During the Birmingham hustings event hosted by Times Radio, Mr Sunak said he would fill the vacant position to ensure the Government “works properly”.

He said: “I have said already very clearly that I would reappoint the independent adviser on ethics, and I would make sure they have the powers and responsibilities to hold people to account.”

Mr Sunak also stressed the importance of appealing to swing voters, telling the hustings they “want a government that works properly”.

He added: “My view is we need to appeal to them, so I am going to run a government where things are conducted seriously, where they are conducted competently, with decency and integrity at the heart of everything we do.”

Meanwhile, Ms Truss declined to directly answer whether she would appoint an ethics adviser, but said the existence of “numerous advisers and independent bodies” is “one of the problems we have got in this country”.

When asked about the role, she said: “I would put in place, if I was elected as prime minister, a strong chief whip.

“I would return them to Number 12 Downing Street so they are at the heart of Government and making sure there is zero tolerance of misbehaviour.”

Liz Truss speaking during a hustings event at the NEC in Birmingham (PA)

When asked again whether she would appoint an ethics adviser, Ms Truss said: “I do think one of the problems we have got in this country in the way we approach things is we have numerous advisers and independent bodies and rules and regulations.

“For me, it’s about understanding the difference between right and wrong, and I am somebody who has always acted with integrity, I have always been clear about what I will do, I have followed through on my promises and been honest about the situation, and that is what I would do as prime minister.”

She added: “The culture of organisations starts at the top and that’s what’s important to me, and of course I would ensure the correct apparatus is in place so that people are able to whistle-blow if there are problems.”

Rishi Sunak speaking during a hustings event at the NEC in Birmingham (PA).

Veteran civil servant Sir Alex Allan quit as ethics adviser in November 2020 after Mr Johnson failed to act on a critical report on alleged bullying by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

His successor, Lord Geidt, resigned in June this year after accusing Mr Johnson of proposing a “deliberate” breach of the ministerial code.