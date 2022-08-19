Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man who murdered new bride and put body in suitcase jailed for life

UK NewsPublished:

The body of grandmother Dawn Walker was found in a field four days after she married Thomas Nutt on October 27 last year.

Thomas Nutt
Thomas Nutt

A man who killed his wife on their wedding night and stuffed her body into a suitcase has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years.

The body of grandmother Dawn Walker, 52, was found in a field four days after she married Thomas Nutt on October 27 last year.

Dawn Walker, was killed and stuffed into a suitcase by her new husband Thomas Nutt, within hours of their wedding (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
Dawn Walker, was killed and stuffed into a suitcase by her new husband Thomas Nutt, within hours of their wedding (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

Nutt, 46, killed Ms Walker hours after their wedding, storing her body in a cupboard before putting it in a suitcase and dumping it in bushes behind their home in Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, near Halifax, West Yorkshire.

Nutt, who was convicted of murder earlier this month following a trial, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Friday.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News