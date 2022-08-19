Inflation fuels jump in Government debt costs as borrowing hits £4.9bn

Public sector net debt excluding public sector banks was £2,388.1 billion at the end of July 2022, or around 95.5% of GDP.

This is an increase of £188.4 billion or 1.4 percentage points of GDP compared with July 2021 https://t.co/BIcEhMCCp1 pic.twitter.com/oiRvZ9UTdL

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) August 19, 2022