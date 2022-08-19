British ‘Beatle’ terrorist given life sentence over deaths of Western hostages

Cameras are set up outside the US District Courthouse before the sentencing of El Shafee Elsheikh

A member of the so-called Islamic State terror cell known as The Beatles has been jailed for life after being convicted for his role in the murder of American hostages in Syria.

El Shafee Elsheikh, 34, who grew up in London, showed no emotion as judge Thomas Selby Ellis delivered his verdict at Alexandria District Court, Virginia, while members of his victims’ families watched on.

Elsheikh was given a life sentence for each of the eight counts he was convicted of in April, which are due to run concurrently.

ITV News security editor Rohit Kachroo, left, speaking to El Shafee Elsheikh, right (ITV News/PA)

The counts related to his role in a hostage-taking scheme which involved torturing, beating and executing prisoners.

Addressing the jihadist, judge Ellis said: “The behaviour of this defendant and his co-defendant can only be described as horrific, barbaric, brutal and callous.

“This is a significant episode in the history of our country and our justice system.”

The court heard statements from some of the victims’ loved ones, including those of US journalist James Foley.

Elsheikh was one of a gang of four Isis militants branded The Beatles due to their British accents.

The cell was said to be made up of ringleader Mohammed Emwazi, known as Jihadi John; Aine Davis; Alexanda Kotey and Elsheikh.