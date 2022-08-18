Two men in court charged with murder over missing former teacher

Peter Coshan

Two men have appeared in court charged with murder following the disappearance of a retired Fettes College teacher.

Paul Black, 63, also known as Joseph Hillary, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have been charged with the murder of Dr Peter Coshan, 75, following his disappearance in the Seafield Road area of Edinburgh last week.

The former biology teacher, who taught at the school in the city until 2005 when he retired, was last seen at about 11.50pm on Thursday August 11.

Both men have also been charged with theft and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.