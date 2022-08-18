Travellers unable to show vaccination records as NHS Covid Pass goes down

A person’s NHS Covid Pass is displayed on a smartphone screen

The NHS Covid Pass, a digital record of individuals’ vaccine records, has become inaccessible – leaving British travellers struggling to board flights.

Users trying to access proof of their vaccination status via the NHS App and website on Thursday found that the service was unavailable, with the app telling users: “We are sorry the NHS Covid Pass is currently unavailable.

“At this time there is no alternative route for accessing this information via the NHS App or online.

“If you have already downloaded the information then your access should not be affected.”

We are aware of issues with availability of the NHS Covid Pass. We are investigating this urgently and will provide an update as soon as possible. We apologise for any issues this may cause and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve it. — NHS Digital (@NHSDigital) August 18, 2022

On social media, several holidaymakers said they had been unable to check in at airports because they were unable to prove their vaccination status.

The requirement for people to show the NHS Covid pass to visit indoor and outdoor events and venues, such as cinemas and nightclubs, was scrapped earlier this year.