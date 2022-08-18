Liz Truss agrees to interview with BBC’s Nick Robinson

Liz Truss

Liz Truss has agreed to be interviewed by veteran political journalist Nick Robinson.

The Tory leadership frontrunner will take part in the one-to-one interview at 7pm on August 30 on BBC One, the BBC News Press Team tweeted on Thursday.

Ms Truss’s rival in the race for No 10 Rishi Sunak sat down with Mr Robinson last week, while the Foreign Secretary appears to have resisted the invite until now.

Ms Truss has also so far declined to be interviewed by veteran broadcaster Andrew Neil on Channel 4, while Mr Sunak has faced a grilling by him.

She did however face questions from a GB News audience in Leigh, Greater Manchester, in an hour-long programme last week, something Mr Sunak has so far avoided.