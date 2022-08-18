First ever T-level students receive results

Pupils celebrate exam results

Students have received their T-level results for the first time ever.

The qualifications, which are broadly equivalent to three A-levels, offer students practical and knowledge-based learning at a school or college and on-the-job experience.

Of the 1,029 pupils receiving their results on Thursday, 92.2% passed, with 31.9% achieving a Distinction and 2.7% were awarded the top grade of a Distinction*.

The first courses started in September 2020 in construction, digital, and education and childcare.

Data from the results shows 94% completed their industry placement, 99.5% achieved an E grade or above in their core component, and 97.5% passed their occupational specialism.

Jo Saxton, chief regulator at exams body Ofqual, said: “This year, students have achieved many well-established vocational qualifications.

“We’re also seeing the first students celebrating the successful completion of T-levels in construction, digital, and education and childcare.

“All these qualifications will help students progress into further and higher education, an apprenticeship or other employment. I wish them all well in their next steps.”

The Department for Education said 90.9% of boys and 93.5% of girls achieved a pass.

Girls also out-performed boys in achieving the top grades, with 3.6% of girls getting a Distinction* compared to 1.8% of boys.

The overall pass rate for digital production, design and development learners (89.7%) was lower than for education and childcare (93.4%), and design, surveying and planning (93.7%).

Of the first batch of students receiving T-level results, 370 – 71% of applicants – have gained a place in higher education, Ucas said.

Zac Aldridge, of the country’s largest T-levels provider NCFE, said: “This is a hugely important day that signifies years of hard work from across the sector and Government to strengthen the options available to young people and tackle the widening skills gap.

“We’ve seen first-hand just how much students – and employers – can gain from T-levels, and we’re incredibly proud of this first cohort as they receive their results, particularly given the challenges posed by the pandemic.

“Huge congratulations too, to the teachers, providers and businesses for their hard work in bringing these qualifications to life.”

Education Secretary James Cleverly said: “Today is a really exciting time for our pioneering T-level students, as the first ever group to take this qualification will pick up their results.