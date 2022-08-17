‘Much-loved’ elderly man stabbed to death in mobility scooter named

Forensic officers at the scene near to Cayton Road, Greenford, in west London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The 87-year-old man stabbed to death in his mobility scooter has been named by police as Thomas O’Halloran.

Mr O’Halloran was killed in a “shocking act” of “unprovoked violence”, Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson said at the scene in Greenford, west London.

Met officers and paramedics were called at shortly after 4pm on Tuesday to Cayton Road, Greenford, to reports of a stabbing and he was declared dead at the scene.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Wilson said: “I understand that our community will quite rightly be shocked and appalled by this incident, as I am too.

“We are now able to name the man who has tragically lost his life as Mr Thomas O’Halloran, who lived in Greenford and was a very well-known and much-loved member of our community.”

Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson speaking at the scene near to Cayton Road, Greenford (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He was attacked while on his way to busk, according to a friend, who did not want to be named.

He told the PA news agency: “He was coming back from Perivale to play his accordion and make some money for his family and he was stabbed to death.”

Mr O’Halloran was said to be known locally for busking outside Greenford Station and was also said to be raising money for war-torn Ukraine.

A man who works in a newsagents outside the station said: “He used to play his accordion here.

“He came every day for a long time, at least two years. He usually busked around five o’clock.”

Another shopkeeper said: “He was often outside the station playing his accordion.”

Frasley Coutinho, who lives in Greenford, west London, opposite where the attack happened, said he saw the victim surrounded by a group of young boys.

He said: “I saw a couple of people gathering around him and then he drove past and stopped further up, and then there was a group of young boys around him.”