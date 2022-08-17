Notification Settings

Man charged with murder after stabbing near London’s Oxford Street

UK News

Li Hunan is to face trial at the Old Bailey over the fatal stabbing of Li Sung.

Poland Street stabbing

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in a side road near Oxford Street in central London.

Li Hunan, 60, of Woodfield Gardens, New Malden, south London, appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

The case was sent for trial at the Old Bailey, where Hunan is scheduled to appear on September 14.

Only a Crown court judge can decide on bail when the charge is murder.

At 11.40am on Monday, police were called to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

A 58-year-old man was found with stab wounds and, despite efforts to save him, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.20pm.

He has been named as Li Sung, of Southwark, south London, and his next of kin have been informed.

