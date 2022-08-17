Notification Settings

Man charged over death in Edinburgh

UK NewsPublished:

Wayne Elliott, 53, died after being found seriously injured on Princes Street on Saturday evening.

Police officer
A man has been charged following the death of another man in Edinburgh.

Wayne Elliott, 53, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after he was found seriously injured in Princes Street at around 8.15pm on Saturday.

Medical staff confirmed to police on Tuesday that Mr Elliott, originally from the Portsmouth area, had died.

Police Scotland said a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Officers from Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team are continuing to investigate the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers or submit information or images to the MIPP Portal, which can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT22S26-PO1.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

